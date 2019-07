I found Butch Mazzuca’s recent column about the slavery reparation idea interesting, and also what a big can of worms the whole idea is.

To add to this whole mess, would I be required to pay reparations for slavery, if one of my distant relatives died while fighting for the Union during the Civil War? If I can prove that one of my relatives died in battle fighting to end slavery, shouldn’t I receive some sort of “reparations?”

Hacksaw Morris

Avon