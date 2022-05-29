Letter: ‘Replacement Theory’ was once heralded by the left

Of late, it has been fashionable among the left to decry what is referred to as “Replacement Theory” as the latest conservative boogeyman.

Richard Carnes continues this practice.

I have yet to see an acknowledgement in any of these critiques — certainly, not in Carnes’ May 24 column — that replacement theory was heralded by the left many years ago as a demographically-foreordained way to outnumber conservative voters.

In their 2002 book, “The Emerging Democratic Majority,” the authors, John B. Judis and Ruy Teixeira, predicted that demographic trends would result in more minority voters, particularly Hispanics and Blacks, replacing white voters resulting in the new Democratic majority they optimistically predicted.

To the best of my knowledge, no one accused Judis and Teixeira of calling for, or inspiring, violence against whites.

Gerald Katz

Edwards