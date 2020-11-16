Letter: Reservation system hurts handicapped

My name is James Disher. I have lived here for close to 40 years. The last nine years have been very difficult. I suffered three strokes. I am disabled now. I am lucky to be alive and have rehabbed to the best of my ability.

Some days I feel OK, others I don’t want to even get out of bed. I do not know when good days or bad days are coming. When I do ski, it’s spur-of-the-moment when I feel good. I ski for one or two hours at the most. Having to make a reservation ahead of time just does not work.

I truly hope Vail Resorts will consider the local people with tight schedules and various difficulties to make it easy and possible to ski a little at random.

James Disher

Edwards