Letter: Reservations about reservations

Based on my experience a week ago in attempting to renew my Epic Pass, I am not sanguine about the likelihood that Vail’s reservation system will work as touted by Rob Katz.

I spent hours trying to renew my pass, online and by telephone. I had to listen to lengthy recorded messages, including a message, repeated twice, about California’s privacy laws, before I was told I could speak with someone. Then, the recording informed me that “due to high call volume,” I would have to call back. I was disconnected.

Telephone calls to all of Vail Resort’s published telephone numbers brought me to the same recording and the same outcome — call terminated. Next, I emailed Vail Resorts at the several email addresses they publish. A week later, I have received no response.

When I finally spoke with a human being, I was told that my credit card would be processed “in a week or two” — after the September 17 deadline.

How efficient is a business which won’t, or can’t, process a credit card purchase immediately?

Only when I went to the Lionshead ticket office and was helped by Courtney, was I able to renew, and pay for, my pass.

If my experience is a foretaste of the efficiency of Vail Resorts’ reservation system, I do not expect to spend much time skiing this season.

Gerald Katz

Edwards