Letter: Respectful talk

Debra Dieter wrote about the disrespectful letter from Gerald Katz regarding the Constitution. Let us visit the cause of this thinking. Katz was responding to a column by Jay Wissot. Wissot is toxic, clearly tries to ruffle the feathers of anyone who will read his column. This is his intent.

He has never written anything worthwhile and is clearly an unhappy person, and somehow got this job. His intent is to get to you. Yes, it would be nice to have civil discourse. We are all Americans. As with feathers, we must remember there is a left wing and a right wing, but they are from the same bird.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum