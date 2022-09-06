Letter: Response to Delanoy letter

I’m responding to the letter published in the Sunday, Sept. 4 print edition of the Vail Daily written by Kay Delanoy. The writer’s scolding tone first made me cringe, so I had to go back and filter out the vitriol to see the points she was making. She never defines who is rich, but she knows who they are and they’re all evil. That’s simply not true.

She lists several tragic weather events, some short-lived like floods and some slowly unfolding like the aridification of the Western United States. Then she declares that the causes of these events are flying airplanes, heating a second home and driveway, growing your business, using petroleum products, etc. It’s as if she believes as you fire up a jet engine, the glaciers instantly melt.

I wish it were that obvious. I’m not a scoffer about climate change. The problem is there never has been an era where the Earth’s climate was not slowly changing. Climate change has been a constant for over 4 billion years. The question is how fast are we helping it along? I’m just not as positive as she is that you always can know and measure how one thing we do or don’t do relates to another in Earth science and climatology.

My counter-point is there have been many positive changes to pollution levels in this country in the last 50 years. So, many additional changes to how we generate power in the last 20 years. We are making some visible and measurable progress; it is not the time for petty scolding. We are headed, albeit slowly as we should, to making changes in our personal and business behaviors that might make more positive climate differences over the next 50 years.

Tom Sorensen

Vail