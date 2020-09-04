Letter: Response to Wissot column
I was fascinated to learn that Jay Wissot gets all of his “facts” from one side of the obviously biased news reporting apparatus.
I wish that we never went to 24/7 news. Perhaps instead of purchased, begged, created, biased, filler content on both sides, we would be getting closer to “facts” all around.
Mike Kieler
EagleVail
