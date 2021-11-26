Letter: Responsible journalism?

Did anyone else find it interesting that the Vail Daily would publish, “No thanks are given that murder is now legal in Wisconsin and this week will probably become legal in Georgia as well.”

That statement that appeared in a commentary in the Daily on Nov. 22 and flies in the face of the Constitution of the United States, i.e., concepts such as presumption of innocence, due process, trial by jury and proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, while second part was pure speculation and proven wrong two days after the phrase appeared in the Daily.

Butch Mazzuca

Edwards