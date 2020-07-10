Letter: Rest in peace, Tom Stone

My condolences and prayers to Henri and Tom’s kids. Former county commissioner Tom Stone and I fought often over our different political leanings when we sat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners for six years together, but if it wasn’t for Tom, Miller Ranch, home to thousands over the years, would not have ever happened. Crown Mountain Park would not have been built and most of the improvements at the fairgrounds. Places so many families love to spend time at.

I’d encourage the current county commissioners to discuss the possibility of naming Eagle River Center after Tom Stone, or to host a memorial. I called Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry and left a message. I haven’t heard back yet. I hope something is done for Tom. I’m sure he would have appreciated it.

Most politicians don’t get things done because they want to be liked. Tom Stone got a lot of things done. Rest in peace, Tom.

Arn Menconi

Former Eagle County Commissioner