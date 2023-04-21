Letter: Rest of the valley could learn from Vail’s cleanup efforts

During the spring months each year, I am so grateful to the town of Vail and its employees for dedicating money and effort to cleaning up Interstate 70. The town of Vail is well aware that, as the snow melts and all of the winter trash and debris comes to sight, it is a very unpleasant welcoming for our guests. What is troubling is that once you leave the town of Vail and head downvalley, the trash becomes horrendous. While our community cleanup days are, understandably, in late April and early May when we can be more assured that they will not be snowed out, one would hope that the town of Avon and Eagle County could take notice of the town of Vail’s attention to detail and likewise promote our valley.

Barbara Gardner

Edwards