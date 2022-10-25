Letter: Rich Carroll for Avon Town Council

Rich Carroll and I worked together on Avon Town Council for six years. While our political views aren’t always aligned, I came to respect Rich as a first-rate public servant. Rich digs into the necessary details behind every decision, but can also step back to see the big picture.

He is always prepared, energetic and respectful of all people and viewpoints. Rich is passionate about making Avon the best it can be. I know that Avon is in good hands with Rich, and I’m thrilled that he’s willing to apply his many talents on behalf of our community. I wholeheartedly endorse Rich Carroll for Avon Town Council.

Kristi Ferraro

Avon