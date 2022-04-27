Letter: Rick Pylman for ERWSD board

When I ran for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board seat after Rick termed out in 2014, he supported and encouraged me to do something about my passion; caring for the water in the Eagle Valley and Mother Earth. Although I lost to a very qualified Bill Simmons, I continued to go to ERWSD meetings as well as participate in water conservation organizations locally and other areas in Colorado.

I am not tossing my hat in the ring to run this year — instead I am totally supporting Rick to represent our citizens again. Although Rick and I have been buddies for a very long time and he’s a great neighbor, he is amazingly qualified, and as citizens of the Eagle Valley we should be glad he is willing to step back into serving our community. With his many years of experience in the planning arena, both public and private, he knows our valley from one end to the other. Plus he has the knowledge and respect of other Western Slope water players.

Knowing that he did a great job before, I know he’ll do it again. And I suspect he’ll be even more focused as he knows our Eagle Valley has continued to grow since his last term. When you go to polls to vote on May 3, you will be making a great choice to check the box for Rick Pylman!

Tommy King

Edwards