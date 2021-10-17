Letter: Right wing zeroing in on school board elections

Two flyers were recently left on my doorstep, both from conservative candidates running for our local school board: Heather Bergquist and Andrew Keiser.

I called Heather Bergquist. I asked if she was a Republican or Democrat. She wouldn’t give me a straight answer. Instead she said was something like “I believe government should stay out of our schools.“ I asked which presidential candidate she voted for in the 2020 election. She wouldn’t say. Her answer was something like, “I’m not a fan of any politician.”

I looked through her website . Heather appears to me as a Trumper. She’s trying to disguise herself. But if she’s elected, make no mistake what she’s about — the Trump agenda. It’s right here on her on her website: HeatherForTheChildren.com .

I couldn’t find a website for Andrew Keiser. All I could find is his candidate filing on the Colorado Secretary of State website.

I called the phone number listed in the filing, sounds like it’s Andrew’s cell. Left him a message. He called me back and confirmed he’s a Republican and voted for Trump.

In Andrew’s flyer he makes a big deal of “God Bless America.“ He’s proud of his church membership. Hard to believe that Andrew isn’t going to bring his religious views into his job should he win. He’s probably for prayer in schools.

The right knows their religious views are out of step with the majority of Americans. So now all that’s left is to force them on us. It’s why they’re running for school board and every other local race. They know voter turnout is typically low in local races.

When was the last time you cared about school board elections? Have you ever cared about school board elections? The right knows that most don’t. So they’re trying to win elections while you’re not looking — or not voting. Don’t let that happen.

Make sure you vote in your upcoming school board elections. And do your research into who you’re voting for.

Paul Kulas

Eagle