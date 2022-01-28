Letter: RIP to The Uptown Store

Mother’s Day is a little under four months away. My husband has taken our son for a stroll each year to our locally owned Uptown Store to purchase my beloved Mother’s Day gift. As a mother, each year I’m delighted to see what my son has picked out with the help of owner, entrepreneur, ever gracious, Cathy’s help. Each year, each gift has been cherished. Each has reminded me of my son’s growth and love.

It angers me that this local storefront will sit empty for months. It saddens me to write this goodbye to one of the best!

We love you Minturn and The Uptown Store!

Amanda Mire

Minturn