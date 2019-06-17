Letter: Road work in Edwards is unbearable

Letter to the Editor



Edwards residents, please write to CDOT. The recently installed traffic pattern for the Edwards Spur Road project is just completely unacceptable for the residents and businesses of Edwards. The impact is too severe and should be improved. To have the opposite sides of Highway 6 and Edwards Village Road line up so poorly, requiring the traffic signal to provide green phases for each side separately, has made traffic unbearable, highly polluting, blocks businesses, and makes travel for residents quite impossible.

The contractor also closes the Spur Road temporarily right during rush hours, making conditions even worse if that were possible. School’s out, but the traffic is backed up ridiculously. It took 15 minutes to get through at a relatively quite time recently. Please don’t allow this to remain this way for another day.

Doug Currey

Edwards