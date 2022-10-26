Letter: Ruth Stanley for Avon Town Council

As an Avon resident, I am grateful that people like Ruth Stanley chose to run for office. For more than 20 years, Ruth has not only called Avon home, but has contributed to the Avon community. She volunteers — including her service on the town’s Cultural Arts and Special Events Committee — and she enjoys the town’s many amazing amenities. Ruth is already deeply engaged, is a regular at Town Council meetings, listens to community members’ concerns, and is ready to take this next step to join the Avon Town Council. Please join me in voting for Ruth Stanley and in thanking her for being willing to serve.

Megan Burch, Former Avon Town Council member

Avon