Letter: Sam Biszantz is truly for Vail

I can’t think of a better local to represent the community on the Vail Town Council than Sam Biszantz. She is a very intelligent, hard-working, and empathetic small business owner who continuously pours her heart and mind into helping solve our valley’s challenges.

Sam speaks up to support the “missing middle,” a population living and working in the valley who haven’t moved here for a season and who aren’t retiring to their second home. These people want to grow families and businesses, contribute to the community for decades and possibly generations with ideas, energy, and sustainable progress. We need homes for them; Sam sees that.

Sam walks the talk when it comes to sustainability goals and practices. Her small businesses in Vail Village, Root & Flower and Two Arrows, enroll the staff to be active in important eco-conscious systems like composting. It may seem like a simple act, but how many local restaurants are actually composting thoroughly and consistently? How many locals visit the Eagle County landfill to really learn how it all works and how to help the process? Sam does.

Voting for Sam is a stand for a mentally healthy Vail Valley. She is the co-founder of @vailmentalwellness, a channel for communication and events that was started last year in response to a peer suicide. This effort continues to serve as a connector of the service industry population to the mental wellness resources available here in the valley. Sam is currently organizing a free brunch and mental wellness fair in the coming months because she cares.

Sam shows up. She does her homework and gets involved when others turn away. She inspires many to know that we can make things better with informed and thoughtful choices. Sam is the best candidate for the Vail Town Council to help ensure the future of Vail is vibrant and viable rather than unlivable.

May we all be a little more like Sam and actually show up for our town, starting with a smart vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Kim Fuller

West Vail