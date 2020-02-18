Letter: Sanders, Romanoff and Mitcsh Bush for action on climate change

Between now and March 4, I’ll be knocking on doors and making calls for Bernie Sanders. On March 7, I’ll caucus for Andrew Romanoff for U.S. Senate. Diane Mitsch Bush also needs contributions, volunteers and votes to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The campaigns are not affiliated and I don’t speak on their behalf, but they are serious about climate change as an existential threat and as voters, we need to be as well.

I have two little girls, ages 4 and 1. It’s hard not to feel dread about the world they are inheriting. Will it make sense for my children to even consider having their own children? Will the animals and habitats in their storybooks be gone by the time they are adults?

Noemi Klein has touted Bernie Sander’s plan as the most serious of the presidential candidates in taking on climate change. You might guess I have some economic privilege when climate change is my No. 1 issue. While the Global South and poor people in the United States are disproportionately impacted by climate change, it’s also true that for more vulnerable community members, catastrophe is not just looming, it’s already arrived. This might be in the form of a prescription medication they can’t afford, their DACA status in limbo, or rent that will eat up most of their pay. Policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and comprehensive immigration reform take an integrated approach that can lend hope more broadly, regardless of what issues keep you up at night.

The Sanders campaign is an ally on the many fronts of social and economic justice and it asks us to be allies to each other. If you’re worried about socialism, remember that we’re talking about the democratic variety of Denmark or Norway. If you’re worried about electability, remember Sanders frequently outperforms his Democratic rivals in polls against Trump. I will vote for any Democratic nominee to halt the worst of Trump’s excesses, but a lesser evil may be a bit like re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. This is a singular moment to recognize we are in this boat together, it’s headed for a massive iceberg, and the lifeboats shouldn’t only be for the first-class passengers.

Lisa Kunkel

Eagle