Letter: Sanitize the gondola, please

Yesterday I cycled up the mountain from Vail Village to the top of Lionshead. I know the gondolas are being sanitized at the bottom of the mountain before people get into them. I observed, however, that after people ride up, they are not sanitized for the people riding down. I believe this a major health issue. The gondolas should be sanitized before people use them for going down the mountain.

Mitch Friedman

East Vail