Letter: Santucci for Vail Town Council

As a full-time resident of Vail, what characteristics would I like to see in a candidate now running for Vail Town Council?

First, I would want a candidate who represents the long-term interests of all the citizens of the town. Someone who has an open mind and has lived here long enough to know and be able to act boldly when balancing difficult issues such as affordable housing and the environment.

I would also want a candidate who is capable of understanding the financial issues of the town of Vail which now has annual revenues of over $100 million and how best to spend and invest those revenues for both the short and the long term.

I want a candidate who thinks boldly like the founders of our town did years ago and is willing to balance long-term risks and potential returns. Preferably someone who knows how to read and understand the town’s balance sheet.

With all of these characteristics in mind, I enthusiastically support Christine Santucci for Town Council. She is smart. She is dedicated. She is experienced in municipal governance.

She is a leader we need on Vail Town Council.

Ed Padilla

East Vail