Letter: Savannah Wolfson for House District 26

I’m writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for House District 26.

In 2008, I had the great honor of running for state representative from Eagle County. It is not an easy race to run. Eagle County (and the rest of House District 26) has diverse issues, that few other districts will see.

Wolfson has articulated a wonderful platform. State representatives can often be powerless on critical issues — but Wolfson has strategically found the finest ways an office like hers can change the community for the better. Her focus on crime, and the overuse of PR bonds, show a specific item a state representative can attack for change. Regarding the economy, state reps get a great say on taxes and regulations, and Wolfson has committed to slashing both, which will reduce the cost of living.

Lastly, I especially appreciate her call for local control of our forests and lands — while this goal may be difficult to accomplish as a state representative, believe me when I say — we are much better off with a state representative who demands local control of our forests, over one who willingly cosigns authority off to the federal and state bureaucrats. You would be aghast at how many state representatives refuse to fight for local control.

I hope you all join me in voting for Savannah Wolfson for HD 26. She is going to be a fantastic representative for this community.

Ali Hasan

Beaver Creek