Letter: Save our fens

I’d like to give a big thank you to Wilderness Workshop, Eagle River Watershed Council and Walking Mountains for sponsoring the Homestake Community Science Day this past Saturday. The purpose of this event was to explore and understand the fens along Homestake Creek, south of Minturn, to help protect them for future generations.

According to Wilderness Workshop, “Fens are peat-forming, ancient wetlands that prevent soil erosion, retain water, recycle nutrients, filter out chemical pollutants, and even sequester atmospheric carbon. These ancient wetland habitats occupy less than 1% of the landscape in the Rocky Mountains, making them a rare and irreplaceable natural resource of outsized importance. Fens are biodiversity hotspots, serving as critical habitat for unique plant and animal communities.” Unfortunately, they lack sufficient legal protections needed to save them.

As part of this event, we were charged with the role of community scientists, documenting the numerous plant and animal species that depend on this unique environment to survive. We took photos and uploaded them to the app iNaturalist for identification and cataloging. The hope is that this information will help reinforce why the fens are an irreplaceable natural resource.

It is estimated that the Homestake fens took 10,000 years or more to form, relying on the cold runoff from snowmelt to create the unique conditions for their development. Unfortunately, Colorado Springs and Aurora want to enforce their water rights to inundate the fens and disrupt the surrounding environment with the proposed construction of a second Homestake reservoir . Such an action would destroy these sensitive wetlands with untold effects on the myriad of animal and plant species that rely on the fens to survive. We cannot allow this to happen.

Please take the time to learn about this proposal and watch for opportunities to vehemently oppose the project. Fens are friends!

Nancy Tashman

Avon