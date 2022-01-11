Letter: School district raising rents doesn’t add up

I’m no financial genius, but Ali Longwell’s article from Jan. 10 seems to show the school district has approved a pay increase for school teachers and staff last month, just to turn around and take it back in higher rents on the district-supplied housing they provide for some of their staff.

Is this considered progress toward making teaching a viable and attractive career in this county, or another way to keep it a break-even vocational endeavor for the people working actively to prepare our children for their future? I’d love to hear some more reporting or an expert voice in a letter or column on how this is working to our benefit.

Joe Kania

Vail