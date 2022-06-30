Letter: Seeking a new home for horses

My daughter has been taking riding lessons with Alecz Adams at the 10th Mountain Equine for little over a year. We are so grateful to have found this program as our daughter has an incredible love for horses and second to that, needed support for her fine motor skills. Her love for horses has been fostered by Alecz as she teaches the students to care for the horses by brushing them, picking hooves, and tacking them up. She knows about our daughter’s need for extra support for her hands and fingers and Alecz’s patience and dedication to helping our daughter is incredible!

Alecz has a few horses that are boarded with her and many rescues who are living out their lives peacefully. Many of the horses partner with Alecz for her nonprofit equine therapy work with veterans, trauma survivors and behavioral health programs. These programs, especially the past few years in our valley are so vital to supporting our community. Unfortunately, the lessons and nonprofit for our community may disappear because the ranch Alecz was leasing was sold and she needs new accommodations.

10th Mountain Equine is known for stewardship of the land and animals and treats the ranch with respect. If anyone knows of an area of 3-6 acres of flat land with electric and water with perhaps a house/cabin that can be leased, we would love to hear of it! Land/housing is so tight in the valley at this time and any lead is appreciated! Please find Alecz Adams through 10me.org for contact and more information regarding her wonderful programs. Feel free to contact me with any questions or thoughts as well. Gretchen Stich slpstich@gmail.com

Gretchen Stich

Edwards