Letter: Segway tours less dangerous than other resort-town recreational pursuits

I agree with Ron Sill's comments on Segway tours ("Vail council drunk on power," Sunday, Jan. 21). I no longer ski, roller blade or ice skate because I am 80 and have a bum leg. I do, however, go on Segway tours when I travel to different towns and resorts. Much safer, as there is a guide and the speed is moderate. Most of the guests are middle age and older and enjoy touring a town or park. We all move as a group, which I could never do with my children or grandchildren on a walk or bicycle. I would be far behind.

I live in a rural county where the largest town has 3,200 residents. I find the city council to "over-govern" — too many new rules, often on things on which they have no experience. If they haven't done it or seen it, then it must not be good for the neighborhood.

In a resort community, not everyone wants to ski or ice skate. They visit to do things differently than in the area they come from. By far, the danger is in skateboarding and skiing. Just visit your ER room.

Roger Schultz

Marble Hill, Georgia