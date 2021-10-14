Letter: Seibert for Vail Town Council

Pete Siebert is an excellent choice for Vail’s Town Council. Please vote for him.

Pete is an energetic member of the Vail community and embraces life here with a positive attitude and joy for the experience. He is thoughtful and results-oriented. He cares passionately about the challenges and the opportunities for our community and will be a committed steward as we navigate through them.

Pete is also a problem solver with a quick smile and a consensus-building style. He cares about moving forward more than individual credit, and his personal grace will be an asset to the council’s ongoing functionality.

He already has a track record of constructive involvement in our community. He will give time, energy, and vision as a member of Vail Town Council. Please give Pete Seibert your vote for Vail Town Council.

Mitch Whiteford

Vail