Letter: Send it for housing and transportation

Housing and transportation are the undisputed top priorities for our communities. You should take the surveys, preach to your leadership, and talk to your friends about it — but the move that matters most is voting in support of those priorities.

There are two common-sense initiatives on the ballot we can all get behind:

Vote “yes” to Eagle County Transportation. Contributing a half-cent for every $1 spent in our community will help us make our transportation system better for locals, businesses, and the environment. Free and more frequent bus service will mean less money spent on gas and parking, less time spent getting where we’re going, and more time spent doing what we’re doing.

Vail voters can also vote “yes” on 2I and let the town of Vail keep the change for housing. 2I is not a tax increase. Last year, Vailiens approved a .5% sales tax to fund housing (2A ). Colorado’s tax rules (TABOR) say that you can’t keep more than you planned for in the first year. Vail’s been crankin’ and that 2A housing fund is expected to rake in more than anticipated. The tax didn’t change — people are just buying more stuff, and that stuff is more expensive than expected. Groceries aren’t taxed, so most of the overage didn’t come out of a local pocket paying for necessities.

Ballots are in the mail. If you aren’t sure if yours is on the way, go to Go Vote Colorado and check on it — or register to vote online. To make your ballot count you can:

Send it through the mail no later than Oct. 31.

Drop it at any 24-hour drop box in Eagle County by Nov. 8.

by Nov. 8. Show up to a voting location on Nov. 8.

on Nov. 8. check the link for early in-person voting.

Robyn Smith

Vail