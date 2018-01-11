Letter: Sessions is merely enforcing existing federal marijuana laws; don’t like it? Change the law

Congratulations on publishing the most accurate and most rational commentary on the great marijuana controversy launched by Attorney General Jeff Sessions — simply an announcement that he intends to enforce the law of the land ("Just change it," Wednesday, Jan. 10).

The previous president's "guidance" authorizing state attorneys general and/or federal district attorneys to not enforce the federal laws against marijuana was, arguably, unconstitutional. The various states that took advantage of that "waiver" of enforcement did so with full knowledge of the consequences, and the numerous businesses that took advantage of the waiver did so with full knowledge of the risks involved.

If the majority of the nation's voters want to change the law, then they should petition their respective congressional representatives to do so. That is the appropriate and legal solution to all the controversy. The states and the District of Columbia have reaped a huge tax windfall from the violation of the federal law and don't want to relinquish that income, so they will be fully supportive of a change.

It is disturbing that various of our state and federal elected representatives are so supportive of the violation of the law.

Joe McHugh

Vail