Letter: Setting the record straight for the sheep

Saturday’s guest column by the COO of Triumph Development regarding the proposed employee housing in East Vail was very misleading, to say the least. The scale of development does not in any way “mimic the type of development seen throughout East Vail.”

The nearest example might be the Racquet Club, which is three stories down along the river, not five stories up on a hillside! And seasonal rentals quickly turn into long-term slums, as can be attested to by those responsible for having to clean and repair them at the end of each season.

The “expert biologist” is more of a hired gun. How can anyone claim that the bighorn sheep are primarily nocturnal, as he does, when the sheep are out there from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.? Just as the sheep are by Georgetown and Glenwood.

And to state that these 50 or so acres are not their preferred winter range and that the sheep have 1,800 acres to use is truly fake news! Someone needs to inform the sheep if this is the case, as they feed here almost daily for weeks on end, as can easily be witnessed by driving by all the way into mid-April.

Rol Hamelin

East Vail