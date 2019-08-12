Letter: Shame on Vail Daily, rodeo for burro photo

I’m writing to whoever decided to take and print a photo of a burro who has recently given birth being ridden by a teenager with the caption “stubBORN.” The picture makes me furious, the caption is ridiculous and the Beaver Creek Rodeo should be ashamed of providing this activity.

As far as I’m concerned it’s animal cruelty and I just can’t get over that people are allowed to yank and pull this animal. I have friends who participate in burro racing here in Colorado and treating a burro this way is not allowed. The burro gave birth a week ago? Think about it. Disgusted.

Sharon Stenson

Edwards