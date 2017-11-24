Letter: Shop small-business Saturday to support those affected by wildfires, hurricanes
November 24, 2017
Saturday, Nov. 25, is Shop Small Saturday. If you are planning to buy wine for holiday gifts at our local stores, think about purchasing wines from Napa and Sonoma to support the Wine Country. If you can find items in our local stores from businesses affected by the hurricanes in Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida that, too, would help their local economies, as well as ours. Food for thought!
Annie Goodman
Edwards
