Letter: Shop with a Cop thanks

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle Police Department would like to send out a huge thank you to the community, our partners and sponsors of our seventh Annual Shop with a Cop event. This magical evening was enjoyed by all on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

This year’s event gave a unique holiday experience to approximately 40 elementary school-aged children within the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Eagle Police Departments jurisdictions. Each child was selected by their school, paired with a cop or first responder, given $120 dollars, an hour to shop at Walmart, a holiday meal basket, a visit from Santa and time to wrap their gifts and eat dinner with their local heroes on this special night.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Police Department, and members of the Gypsum, Eagle and Vail fire departments and Eagle County Paramedics all helped to bring this very special event to our local elementary school children. Funding for this event was only made possible through the amazing support of the community. We take great pride in working together with our community, our first responders and our youth to bring positive opportunities and build relationships.

