Letter: Short-term rentals, Airbnb and VRBO

The letter, “Don’t blame short-term rental for housing crisis,” by Michael Moore is insightful and accurate. Property owners, investors, should be permitted their ownership rights. However, short-term rentals, the room in your home you short-term rent, should be assessed at the 29% rate other Eagle County businesses pay, not the 7% Residential rate.

If a bedroom of your home or entire home, be it permanent residence or second home, is rented short-term, nightly, it is a commercial property and should be assessed accordingly, 29% — the same as a hotel. The owner is obligated to pay their fair share of the municipal services a business depends on for its successful and profitable operation.

Lee Rimel

Edwards