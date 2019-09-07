Letter: Short-term rentals need to be regulated

Madeleine Berenson’s column in Valley Voices was spot on. Airbnb and VRBO are both a spreading cancer in residential real estate of all kinds. They create the kinds of nuisance Berenson mentions and, in resort communities such as Vail, they reduce the number of long-term rental units otherwise available for local workers. A complete ban, or meaningful restrictions, are essential to control these abuses.

At the very least, the responsible owners should be required to list and offer their properties through licensed real estate brokers or property management companies who can screen the prospective renters and monitor their activities. The penalties for violating the ban and /or restrictions should be strong enough to be a significant deterrent. The town of Vail should enact a ban or strict restrictions on these practices and enforce them.

Joe McHugh

Vail