Letter: Show your support for affordable housing

Friends, I’m unfortunately unable to be present, but please attend Tuesday’s annual Vail Community Meeting at Donovan Pavilion from 5-7 p.m. to respectfully show your support for expanding affordable housing in Vail. Let’s not forget that the Booth Heights development was approved by not only the town’s Planning and Environmental Commission but by the Vail Town Council as well.

Whether the development is built at East Vail or an alternate Vail site, it’s important that we (I know there are a great number of us out there) continue to show our support for this project to come to fruition for the hard-working people who support the town and the resort. Let’s not allow this extremely important development to fall through the cracks. Please attend Tuesday’s community meeting at Donovan Pavilion from 5-7 p.m.

Todd McDowell

Vail