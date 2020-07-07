Letter: Simply inexcusable

Susan Thistlethwaite concludes her latest diatribe against President Trump by saying “Americans want the truth for a change.”

Americans wanted the truth throughout the Obama administration. They wanted the truth about “Fast and Furious,” they wanted the truth about Lois Lerner and the IRS‘ efforts to thwart conservative nonprofits, they wanted the truth about Benghazi, they wanted the truth about ISIS, they wanted the truth about the nefarious Iran deal and the billions in cash transported to the mullahs.

What did truth-seeking Americans get from President Obama and his minions? Lies and spin from the likes of Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and other Obama apparatchiks.

Perhaps the Rev. Dr. Thistlethwaite is familiar with the Bible adage, “He who is without sin, cast the first stone.”

Gerald Katz

Edwards