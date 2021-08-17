Letter: Slow down

With the recent closing of Glenwood Canyon, local residents are now taking Cottonwood Pass Road to get to Glenwood Springs and beyond. As a Gypsum resident living in Chatfield corners, we are witnessing firsthand the increase of commuters. It is a minor inconvenience, and I would like everyone to reach their destination safely.

That said, I want to point out that with school starting, the speed limit which is 30 miles an hour past the high school, and 35 miles an hour on the rest of Valley Road, has two school zones that will drop the speed limit to 20 mph. Please give yourself time to respect the speed limit. These are residential roads, not I-70.

Tammy Rodell

Gypsum