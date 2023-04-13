Letter: Smith-Hymes for Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

Sarah Smith-Hymes is running for a board seat for the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District. She previously served as the town of Avon’s representative to the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, which provides water service to developed areas from Dowd’s Junction to Edwards. If elected to this new role she will be a member of a board that oversees water service for Vail and wastewater service for Vail, Minturn, Eagle Vail, Avon, Beaver Creek, Berry Creek, Arrowhead and Edwards.

During her two terms on the Authority board, Sarah dug deep into the inner workings of water rights, water resource management, sustainable utility management, and water quality. She is well-versed in the oversight of budgeting, finance, and operations of the utility. Her experience on the Authority board will serve the District’s constituents well, as it faces the challenges of diminishing water supplies due to a warming climate and the urgent need to conserve water by reducing landscape irrigation. These are challenging times for water utilities and, if elected, Sarah will bring years of experience and a deep care for her community. Please vote for Sarah Smith-Hymes in the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District election.

Linn Brooks

Avon