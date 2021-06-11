Letter: So much for a pass refund

I am residing in Montreal, Canada, and have been a season pass holder at Vail for the past 33 years, where I own a second home. This last season I was not able to travel anywhere due to the pandemic. Vail Resorts has been threatening me with a collection agency if I didn’t pay for my 2020-2021 season pass, although I was not allowed to leave my country. I paid my pass with the understanding that Vail Resorts would ultimately refund me if I couldn’t use it. We, in Canada, are still in a lockdown at this point.

After many letters to the corporation, asking to either refund me or give me a free pass for next season, I haven’t heard from anyone.

Christiane Jackson

Montreal and Vail