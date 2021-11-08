Letter: So much for a test

I guess it’s no surprise when government policies don’t make sense. I received notification that I had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

I looked up places to get tested, and went over to the county’s testing facility at Colorado Mountain College Edwards, only to be told, “Oh, we’re not testing today! Go to urgent care in Avon.”

Once there, “Hi, I have been exposed, may I get a test?

“Are you symptomatic?”

“No.”

“We are only testing if you are symptomatic.”

But I protested: “I could still be a spreader.”

“We can’t give you a test.”

There was no one else in the room waiting.

I give up.

Graeme Doyle

Edwards