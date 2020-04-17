Letter: So much for Epic Pass insurance

My husband and I have been skiing Vail since the late ’60s. About 26 years ago we purchased a condo in Avon so we could continue to enjoy the area. We have both purchased Epic Passes since they first became available. We started to add pass insurance about three years ago, but have never used it. We have become Spring skiers and have enjoyed skiing the final month Vail is open for the past several years.

This year we learned that Vail was closing (good choice) the day we were supposed to drive out from our home in Minnesota. We thought this was a smart move due to the COVID-19 pandemic … and besides, we had purchased pass insurance. We filed claims shortly thereafter and have been given the run-around by American Claims Management (which provides insurance for Epic Passes).

They keep sending us e-mails and notes stating that: “Vail’s decision to close their resorts due to the concern of COVID-19 may not be covered under peril (d) since the reason of the closure is not a Natural Disaster as that term is defined in the policy.” Neither of us got to use our pass for even one day of skiing. A final decision has not yet been made but they are certainly leaning toward denying our claims.

We feel that Vail should use its influence to put pressure on the insurance company that it recommended to honor our claims. We are very hesitant to purchase a pass for next season knowing we cannot trust the insurance company to back it up. We are both in our mid-70s and had hoped to enjoy a few more years of skiing but are now not sure …

Joyce and Doug Pfaff

Minneapolis, Minnesota