Letter: So much for tickets at Vail Farmers’ Market

I was very impressed when I saw the announcement that admission to the Vail Farmers’ Market on Sunday would be by time-designated tickets, available online at no cost.

I was even more impressed when I read that there was to be a special time for seniors only since I am over 70.

Imagine my disappointment when I arrived on July 5, ticket in hand, and saw that the entrances were wide open — anyone could enter at any time. The whole ticket thing was a fake.

Fred Pack

Vail