Letter: Some thoughts on the Vail experience

I agree with the comments in Barry Gersick’s recent letter. I have also been coming to Vail for many years and have had the same experience this year that he has. The large number of Epic Passes sold this year is misleading. I have a number of friends who previously bought three- or four-day passes, or relied on a Buddy Pass. This year they bought the discounted Epic Pass so I suspect that there are about the same number of people on the mountain. And any person who manages a business must sympathize with Vail’s difficulties in finding enough employees to man the lifts, the restaurants and the snow cats.

I also agree with Dr. Stephen Montgomery who wrote about his friend who was seriously injured by a snowboarder. He questioned the effectiveness of the “yellow jackets” in dealing with reckless skiers and boarders. He is right on. On many days I have skied Vail from China Bowl to Simba and never saw a yellow jacket anywhere except for the one that is almost always at the bottom of the Waterfall.

In fact, I have seen as many as six of them there all chatting each other up. Last Friday I had just started down Lodgepole when a pack of four or five boarders came down Eagle’s Nest Ridge and flew into the run. One of them came through the air no more than 4 feet from my head. Two of my skiing companions were almost hit by the others. I believe that the top of Lodgepole is probably the most dangerous place on the mountain. Others are the right side of Ramshorn and the short headwall just above the main headwall on Avanti. I have never seen a yellow jacket at any of those places.

If I know where these dangerous spots are, then I assume whoever manages the yellow jacket program knows that as well. I believe Vail is opening itself up to serious liability if it claims it has a program to control reckless skiers and boarders and then has, in fact, a completely ineffective program to do that.

John M. Forester

Broomfield