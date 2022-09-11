Letter: Someone please explain this to me

In the theater of the absurd (and sad) …

So a bow hunter who is out to kill deer, shoots and kills a pet dog who he states is “endangering” the young deer, and to further the justification the dog is trespassing on his property. I guess the killing of a young deer’s parent is not endangering, but killing a pet dog is somehow protecting what he is trying to kill?

This is beyond heartbreaking and stupid.

Someone please explain this to me.

Michael O Johnson

Vail