Letter: Someone please explain this to me
In the theater of the absurd (and sad) …
So a bow hunter who is out to kill deer, shoots and kills a pet dog who he states is “endangering” the young deer, and to further the justification the dog is trespassing on his property. I guess the killing of a young deer’s parent is not endangering, but killing a pet dog is somehow protecting what he is trying to kill?
This is beyond heartbreaking and stupid.
Someone please explain this to me.
Michael O Johnson
Vail