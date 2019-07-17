Letter: Something we don’t know about Booth Heights proposal?

Despite the overwhelming arguments against this project — environmental and economic — the town of Vail and the Planning and Environmental Commission seem determined to approve the project in pursuit of the “holy grail” of workforce housing. Commission member John-Ryan Lockman telegraphed the commission’s ultimate, evidently prenegotiated decision in his comment, published in the July 10, 2019 issue of the Vail Daily, that “the developer has done a good job and put good faith in the process.”

Interestingly, the proposed project has already been given a name — Booth Heights — only very recently disclosed to the public. Ginny Culp’s arguments, also published in the July 10 issue, reiterated many of the arguments against the project, including the virtually ignored costs to the town of Vail in meeting the transportation demands of the proposed project. However, Kirsty Hintz’s comments published in the July 12, 2019 issue of the Vail Daily were spot on. The entire East Vail employee housing project has emitted a decidedly bad odor from Day 1 and the very carefully orchestrated public meeting agendas have been heavily skewed toward the prenegotiated conclusion.

In a corrupt political environment, one might assume that when a governmental entity ignores the overwhelming evidence against a proposed project there has been some form of undisclosed “quid pro quo.” It would be extremely disappointing to find that such a quid pro quo influences the decisions of the town of Vail.

Joe McHugh

Vail