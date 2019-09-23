Letter: Something we don’t know about Booth Heights?

Rol Hamelin and Bob Essin said it all most eloquently concerning the disgraceful ruling of the Planning and Environmental Commission and the Vail Town Council’s virtual endorsement of the Booth Heights housing project. Lots of dubious maneuverings and questionable procedures along the way, right up to the finish.

In most cases, when a governmental entity ignores overwhelming evidence and overrides overwhelming community opposition to a project there is some undisclosed quid pro quo involved. What inducement generated these decisions?

Joe McHugh

Vail