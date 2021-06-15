Letter: Speak up for affordable housing

In response to Scott Miller’s well-written article on workforce housing, those in favor of new projects must respectfully write letters to local newspapers and local town councils in order for projects to gain traction. Additionally, you must appear in front of your respective town council and speak on behalf of affordable housing in an effort to inspire a “political will.”

Your opinions carry more weight than you know, but you must have some skin in the game so affordable housing becomes a reality. The decision makers in your town and county really do value your feedback.

Todd McDowell

Vail