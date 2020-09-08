Letter: Speak up, reach out and show up

Our community was amid a behavioral health crisis. Like many of you, this crisis profoundly impacted me personally and professionally. I knew I wanted to help my community, but I wasn’t sure where to begin. I had recently attended a Speak Up Reach Out QPR training and decided I needed to do more. So, I spoke up and reached out. I was elected to the board of directors of Speak Up Reach Out in November 2018.

Over the past two years, I’ve gained so much respect for fellow board members Greg Daly and Corey Lamothe. For 10 years they have been the cornerstones to the foundation of Speak Up Reach Out. We as a community owe them a tremendous amount of gratitude for continually overcoming the boundaries and the stigma associated with suicide.

Now, with the incredible support of Vail Health and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, our team has grown. This support has provided SURO with more staff, resources, and the ability for impact. We have an audacious goal to train 75 percent of our community in the next five years. We need everyone helping to make this happen.



The health, safety, and well-being of Eagle County residents are important to my family and the team at SURO. September is National Suicide Awareness Month. It is critical to stay physically active, connect with others, and get outside. We have been through a lot with COVID-19. We need to stick together as a community and always provide hope and support to each other.



Speak up if you know someone in need, reach out to check in on one other, and be ready to show up if needed.



Eagle County, I am so proud to be part of this movement, this team, and this community. Please attend an event, training, and consider donating today at speakupreachout.org so we may continue the march forward. Let’s go!

Mike Staten

Eagle