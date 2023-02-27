Letter: SpeakUp ReachOut offers valuable resources

The work being done in our communities by SpeakUp ReachOut for suicide prevention is incredible. As a construction company in the Eagle River Valley for 52 years, we have seen the impacts to our families and communities who experience this preventable action. Last fall we asked Erin Ivie, Executive Director of SpeakUp ReachOut, to come speak to a group of our foreman and management teams as part of an all-day training. This session was far and away the most impactful topic we covered that day! The conversation and presentation were an uncomfortable topic for a group of construction workers to discuss, however, within five minutes the room was focused and listening to understand. Following our meeting, the positive comments on this hour of awareness and learning to recognize suicidal tendencies were too numerous to count. We all left the room with a deeper understanding of suicide, and prevention techniques. In a county with a population of only 60,000 people, we are fortunate to have Erin and her team at SpeakUp ReachOut offering such a valuable resource.

Gary Woodworth

Chief Executive Officer, Gallegos Corporation