Letter: Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run thanks

The 2019 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run occurred on May 18 and it would not have been a success without the help of individuals and sponsors from our community. We would like to thank the following people for their time and support by participating in or sponsoring the 2019 Eagle County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run:

Avon Police Department: Chief Greg Daly, officer Al Zepeda, officer Reece Ellsworth

Colorado State Patrol: Corporal Christopher O’Brien, trooper Jake Best

Classic Air Medical: Benton Blake, Kraig Schulter, Dev Kuhse

Eagle Police Department: Officer Dominik Scriver

Eagle River Fire Protection District: Josh Nagle, Casey Cooper, Jake Walkowitz, Jason Hamrick

Eagle County Paramedic Services: Suzanne Ewing and Aaron Zinser

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff James van Beek, Undersheriff Mike McWilliam, Amber Barrett, Deena Ezzell, Josiah Hart, Reyna Medrano, deputy Scott Peterson, deputy Lisa Vasquez,

Greater Eagle Fire Department: Tim Lavin, Bergon Sharp, Randy Choen, Hugh Fairfield-Smith

Vail Police Department and Vail Public Safety Communications Center: Miguel Jauregui, Paul Gallagher, Jennifer Kirkland, Melissa Metcalf, Shawnee Mulligan, Marc Wentworth, Craig Westering

The community members who joined us this year were: Caleb Barrett, Keean Barrett, Jesse Snijder, Lance Schober, Lisa Schober, Carrie van Beek, Louis van Beek

Our Sponsors: Classic Air Medical, Domino’s Pizza Avon, Four Points, Honey Stinger, Marko’s, Mountain Beverage, Tommyknockers, Mountain Recreation, Sundae’s, Ridley’s and Vail Resorts.

A very special thank you goes out to Eagle County’s Special Olympics athletes and coaches who joined us on the 5K and fun runs. We hope to meet many new participants from law enforcement and the community next year! Special Olympics will be holding its annual summer games this year June 7-9 in Grand Junction at Mesa State College.

Deputy Lisa Vasquez, Amber Barrett and deputy Josiah Hart

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office